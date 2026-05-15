Housing Minister meets with Defective Concrete Block Committee

The Housing Minister has met with the Defective Concrete Block Committee of Donegal County Council this afternoon.

The meeting has been described as positive and marks the second time James Browne has met with the committee.

Chairperson, Councillor Tómas Seán Devine, says there were no new updates from today’s discussions, but the Minister has taken away the concerns raised by members.

Councillor Devine says that while the engagement is welcome, he believes more progress should have been made since their first meeting.

Donegal Minister Charlie McConalogue also attended the meeting with the Defective Concrete Block Committee this afternoon.

He says announcements on the IS465 review, side-by-side building measures and a social housing scheme for affected homeowners are expected within weeks: