Minister James Brown launches project to revive Letterkenny’s old courthouse

Today marks the launch of the Revival of Letterkenny Courthouse Project.

The Housing Minister James Browne addressed the launch, which is being attended by a number of elected representatives as well as members and officials from the Northern and Western Regional Assembly.

In his speech, Minister Brown commended the spirit of Donegal, describing it as a county which gets the job done……………….

Letterkenny Milford MD Mayor Cllr Ciaran Brogan said there is an unprecedented level of funding coming in to Letterkenny, and there is a huge team effort to ensure its benefots are maximised…………………

Minister Browne is currently visiting a number of new social housing projects in Letterkenny.

Donegal County Council Chief Executive John McLaughlin told Minister Browne the council is committed to co-funding as many projects as possible in the county to ensure inroads can be made into the council’s housing waiting list…….