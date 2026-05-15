New Air Ambulance service to be based in Sligo Airport

The National Ambulance Service says it has carried out test flights for a new air ambulance to be based at Sligo Airport.

As part of the process it spent some time in Letterkenny last night.

It will compliment the other helicopter currently based in North Cork.

A joint Air Corps and NAS service also operates from the Custume Army Barracks in Athlone, while the four Irish Coast Guard helicopters can assist in medevac missions.

The new service is expected to become operational in the coming months.