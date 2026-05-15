Police in Derry investigate a racially motivated hate crime

Police in Derry have received reports of racially motivated harassment in the Strathfoyle area of the city.

The PSNI’s Chief Inspector Craig said in a statement that a family received verbal abuse over a number of weeks, with further reports of mud and water balloons being thrown at the property.

He continued saying that a number of young people have been spoken to by the police in relation to this incident, which is being treated as a racially motivated hate crime.

Those with information concerning this incident are asked to contact the police on 101.