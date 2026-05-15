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Progress flag to be flown to mark Letterkenny Pride 2026

The Progress Pride Flag is set to fly over the Letterkenny Public Services Centre later this month to mark Letterkenny Pride 2026.

Declan Meehan brought forward the proposal, which follows a similar move by Donegal County Council last year.

This year marks the fourth Letterkenny Pride festival, which has attracted thousands of participants and become an important event for the town’s music and cultural scene.

Cllr Meehan says flying the flag is a gesture that shows everyone is welcome and represented within the community:

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