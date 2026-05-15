Seamus Coleman confirms his playing days at Everton will come to an end this summer

Séamus Coleman has announced he will end his 17-year playing career at Everton when his contract expires at the end of this season.

The Killybegs man moved to the Toffees from Sligo Rovers in 2009, and has made 433 appearances for the Premier League club to date.

David Moyes’ side are at home to Sunderland this Sunday and will end their campaign with an away fixture against relegation-threatened Tottenham Hotspur on the 24th of May.

The Ireland defender says he has been offered a coaching role but says he will make a decision on his future over the summer.

Here’s Seamus giving a message to the Everton fans via social media this morning…