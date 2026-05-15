The Greg Hughes Podcast | Ep19: The Art of Becoming: Survival, Song, and Sustainable Hope – Mirenda Rosenberg

In this episode, we sit down with Mirenda Rosenberg, the voice behind the massive “Homestead Donegal” community and a tireless advocate for survivors of domestic abuse.

Mirenda’s story is one of incredible resilience. Raised in a restrictive religious environment outside Washington D.C., she eventually moved to Ireland over 20 years ago. What was intended by her abuser to be a move of isolation instead became the foundation for a new, independent life.

Mirenda opens up about the harrowing reality of leaving an abusive marriage while raising two special needs children and the legal “nightmare” of fighting for the right to remain in Ireland. We dive deep into:

The Reality of Domestic Abuse: Mirenda shares her personal journey of survival and her 13 years of professional experience working with survivors in Derry and Donegal.

Systemic Gaps: A candid look at the current shortcomings in support systems for victims and what needs to change.

The Power of “Homesteading”: How zero-waste living and sustainable practices became a tool for healing and self-reliance.

Growth & New Beginnings: From being a top-ranked TikTok educator to her recent elopement with her partner of 17 years, Declan.

Whether you know her from her viral sustainable cooking videos or her advocacy work, this conversation is a profound look at turning trauma into a platform for education and hope.