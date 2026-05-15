The Greg Hughes Show | Friday | 15/05/26

We wrap up the week with a deep dive into environmental accountability, a controversial political debate, and a masterclass in the science of sleep.
On Today’s Podcast:
-
🏛️ The Friday Panel: Greg is joined by Leonard Watson, Eimear McGuinness, and Emma Govha for a wide-ranging discussion on the week’s biggest talking points:
-
💩 The Battle Against Fouling: Following the Government’s announcement to hike on-the-spot fines for dog fouling and littering from €150 to €250, the panel questions the “psyche” of those who continue to ignore the rules. Is it a lack of enforcement, or a deeper lack of civic pride?
-
🇮🇪 Bertie Ahern’s Immigration Remarks: The panel debates the fallout from former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern’s recent controversial comments regarding immigration. Was he tapping into the concerns of a “silent majority,” or was his rhetoric inflammatory and out of step with modern Ireland?
-
-
😴 The Science of Sleep: Later in the show, we are joined by sleep specialist Dr. Olga Mikulich. She discusses why quality rest is the foundation of our physical and mental health, the impact of “blue light” on our circadian rhythms, and why so many of us are waking up feeling exhausted.
-
📱 Listener Q&A: Dr. Mikulich stays with us to answer your questions—covering everything from insomnia and restless leg syndrome to the best routines for getting children to sleep through the night.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download