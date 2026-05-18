The Greg Hughes Show | Monday | 18/05/2026

A somber start to the week as Donegal tries to process a devastating weekend on our roads, followed by warnings on insurance fraud, health advocacy, and a look ahead to summer entertainment.
Inside Today’s Episode:
-
🗞️ The Morning Press: We open the show by reviewing the front pages as the national and local papers react to a weekend of heartbreak.
-
🖤 Donegal Mourns Road Victims: The county is plunged into deep grief following two tragic collisions on Saturday that claimed the lives of three young men at Birchill and Muff. Cllr Paul Canning, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, joins Greg to extend his deepest condolences to the grieving families and discusses how the community can rally to support them through this dark time.
-
🚗 The Insurance Scam: We speak to Amie Donaghy, who recently fell victim to a sophisticated car insurance scam. She shares her harrowing experience and issues an urgent warning to other drivers on what red flags to look out for online.
-
🏐 GAA Review & DL Debate: Brendan Devenney is in studio to break down a massive weekend of Gaelic Games action across the county and previews the tactical talking points coming up on tonight’s DL Debate podcast.
-
🎗️ The Battle for ME/CFS Support: Karen Quinn, an ME/CFS (Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome) sufferer, joins Greg to share the reality of living with the debilitating condition. She highlights the severe lack of medical specialists and localised support services for patients in the North West.
-
🎭 Summer Cabaret at Harvey’s Point: For some much-needed brightness, the legendary Noel Cunningham and Highland Radio’s own David James drop into the studio. They give us all the details on the highly anticipated Summer Cabaret coming to Harvey’s Point and what audiences can look forward to.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download