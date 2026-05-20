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Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Wednesday, May 20th

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Wednesday, May 20th

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Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Wednesday, May 20th

20 May 2026
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Eleanor Donaldson ruled unfit to stand trial

20 May 2026
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Chair of PCSP hits out at damage to road safety device

20 May 2026
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Over €100,000 to Donegal heritage projects

20 May 2026
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News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Wednesday, May 20th

20 May 2026
newry
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Eleanor Donaldson ruled unfit to stand trial

20 May 2026
IMG_0061
News, Audio, Top Stories

Chair of PCSP hits out at damage to road safety device

20 May 2026
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Over €100,000 to Donegal heritage projects

20 May 2026
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Man remanded into custody on child cruelty charges

20 May 2026
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Two Donegal projects included in latest round of farm safety funding

20 May 2026

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