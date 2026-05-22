Michael Langan back in Donegal squad for trip to Kerry

Jim McGuinness has announced his panel for Saturday’s All Ireland Championship Round 1 fixture against Kerry in Killarney.

Michael Langan returns from injury and is named at 26 with Jason McGee at 21 and Oisin Gallen at 22.

St Michael’s man Langan missed the Down game with an ankle injury.

MacCumhaills Sean Martin will wear the 10 jersey with Gavin Mulreaney in the number one goalkeepers position but Shaun Patton is also named in the match day squad.

Highland Radio Sport will have full match coverage from Kerry v Donegal this Saturday afternoon in association with Highland Motors Letterkenny.