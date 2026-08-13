Man accused of Amy Doherty murder to apply for bail

Derry Magistrate’s Court was told today that the man charged with the murder of Amy Doherty in March this year will be applying for bail later this month.

30-year-old Conor McNamee of Summer Meadow Mews in Derry faces a charge of the murder of Amy Doherty on March 21 this year.

He is further charged with possessing an offensive weapon namely a kitchen knife and possessing class A drugs on the same date.

At today’s sitting a prosecutor told the court that the full files had been received and was allocated on July 28 but that there was a ‘significant amount of material still outstanding’.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that a bail application on behalf of McNamee would be made on August 24.

The defendant was remanded in continuing custody to appear on August 24.