Foyle Bridge closed to traffic after car fire

The Foyle Bridge is closed in both directions after a car fire on the bridge this afternoon.
Emergency services are at the scene of the incident.
Police in the city have advised people use an alternative route as traffic continues to build.
The Foyle Bridge is closed in both directions after a car fire on the bridge this afternoon.
Emergency services are at the scene of the incident.
Police in the city have advised people use an alternative route as traffic continues to build.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland