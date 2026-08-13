Foyle MP urges Executive intervention on Magee medical school

Ulster University have confirmed it will be reviewing plans for a new medical school in Derry.

The current budget situation is the catalyst for the review of the scope of the medical school.

This follows the scrapping of a sports dome at the Magee campus due to cost.

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood has urged the Executive at Stormont to rebalance student numbers, which was a commitment in the New Decade, New Approach agreement alongside a new medical school.

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(Statement from Mr Eastwood)

SDLP Foyle MP Colum Eastwood has said the Executive must intervene to rebalance student numbers between Belfast and Derry.

He was speaking after Ulster University confirmed it was reviewing plans for a new medical school in Derry.

Mr Eastwood secured commitments to expand student numbers at Magee and establish a medical school during the New Decade, New Approach negotiations.

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood said:

“The facts are clear – Derry currently has 6,500 students, while Belfast has nearly 60,000. How in 2026 can the Executive justify Derry still not having a fully resourced university. The answer is clear, the Executive needs to intervene and force universities to rebalance student numbers.

“This is a fight that has been going on for decades and the lack of progress is the result of political choices and broken promises. Ulster University is reviewing plans for the new medical school, the new sports dome has been scrapped and there are serious concerns that targets for increasing student numbers will not be met. We are seeing commitments made to Derry being rolled back one by one.

“These decisions are short-sighted. They may save money in the short term, but how can we justify abandoning plans for a new medical school at a time when the whole of the North is crying out for doctors? How can we deny investment to a city that has the potential to return it many times over?

“We need an Executive-led intervention to rebalance student numbers and deliver university provision in Derry comparable to Belfast. If the Executive is serious about delivering on its commitments to this city then it must intervene, ensure Ulster University delivers the expansion of Magee and finally gives Derry the university people here deserve.”