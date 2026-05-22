Wilton Recycling Donegal International Rally Launch Set for May 29 in Letterkenny

The official launch of the 2026 Wilton Recycling Donegal International Rally will take place on Friday, May 29 at 7pm at the Donegal Public Services Offices on the Neil T. Blaney Road in Letterkenny.

Organisers will unveil plans for what promises to be a truly international edition of the iconic rally, featuring an exceptional entry list with crews travelling from across the globe. The event is set to attract previous rally winners, competitors with victories at World Rally Championship level, as well as reigning and former World, British and Irish champions.

The 2026 rally is shaping up to be one of the highlights of the Irish motorsport calendar, boasting an outstanding field that combines the very best homologated machinery alongside the pinnacle of two-wheel-drive competition. Added to this are some of the strongest Historic and Junior entries seen in recent years, ensuring a spectacular weekend for competitors and fans alike.

This year’s route, designed to challenge the 200-plus crews expected to compete, has undergone a major revamp. Friday’s action will feature stages in the Gweedore–Falcarragh area using layouts never seen in the International Rally. Saturday combines the best of old and new, with a reworking of a classic route alongside the return of some fan-favourite stages. Sunday promises a dramatic finale with a revised modern stage before crews tackle two of Donegal’s most iconic tests.

Legendary stages such as Knockalla, Gartan, Fanad and Atlantic Drive once again feature on the itinerary, alongside exciting new additions that organisers believe are destined to become future classics.

For competitors, media and spectators alike, the rally offers the chance to witness some of the greatest drivers of this generation competing in world-class machinery across Donegal’s stunning landscapes.

“Few events anywhere in the world can match the atmosphere, scenery and competition that Donegal delivers,” organisers said. “We may be a little boastful, but we believe this year’s rally will be something truly special.”

Motorsport fans are encouraged to attend the official launch on Friday night at the Donegal Public Services Offices to hear all the details first-hand.