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Proposal to restrict HGVs using Windyhall Road in peak times

Councillor Tómas Seán Devine has asked the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District to support a proposal to restrict HGVs from using the Windyhall Road during peak times.

He said large vehicles are causing serious tailbacks, particularly during the morning school run, and described traffic congestion in the area as shocking.

Councillor Devine said even small changes could help traffic to keep moving more freely.

During discussion of the motion, concerns were raised over whether restrictions would apply only to cars, or if buses or farm machinery would also be affected.

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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