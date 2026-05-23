Temperatures set to rise over the coming days

Hot weather is on the way for the country.
Temperatures will gradually rise, hitting 26 degrees over the coming days.
High pressure will bring mostly dry and settled weather.
Met Eireann Forecaster Ailís Hankinson has the outlook for today:
Hot weather is on the way for the country.
Temperatures will gradually rise, hitting 26 degrees over the coming days.
High pressure will bring mostly dry and settled weather.
Met Eireann Forecaster Ailís Hankinson has the outlook for today:
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland