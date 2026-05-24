Toyota Gazoo Racing hold productive test in Donegal

The Toyota Gazoo Racing were in Donegal this week to test components on the Yaris Rally2 car, geared towards their Irish customer base.

Former World Rally Championship driver Kris Meek who has raced a Yaris in the Portugal National Championship in recent years was putting the car through it’s paces on the unique surface of the Donegal roads.

The test was a rarity in the county, as a World Rally Team took a crew of over 30 engineers and mechanics to the north west to develop a set up that will improve the current car in Irish competition.

Highland’s Oisin Kelly went along to the conclusion of the test and spoke to two influential men involved in the project.

Lewis Allen is the Lead Engineer of the teams Rally 2 programme, he was pleased with work and the outcomes from the test and said the team enjoyed their time in Donegal:

A member of the Toyota technical department lives in Donegal, He is Paul Murphy and is a design engineer with the Finland based team. He says the team had really embraced the test event in Donegal: