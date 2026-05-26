Lynch backing his Derry players among fans discontent

It’s no wins in six games now for Derry City following last night’s scoreless draw with Shelbourne.

City were booed off at Celtic Park as the home fans showed their frustration following another disappointing display from their side who have won only four of their 19 games this season.

City boss Tiernan Lynch said he could understand the fans’ reaction when he spoke after the game: https://highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/Tiernan-Shels-1.mp3