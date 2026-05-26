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Report on SFPA makes 14 recommendations to fix ‘broken relationships’

The Joint Committee on Fisheries and Maritime Affairs today published its Report on Sea-Fisheries Protection.

The report makes 14 recommendations, including better consultation between the Sea Fisheries Protection Authority and the industry, a comprehensive review of sea fisheries legislation, enforcement applied to non-Irish vessels fishing in Irish waters, and the establishment of new Ombudsman for oversight of the SFPA.

Donegal Deputy and Sinn Fein Marine Spokesperson Padraig Mac Lochlainn was Rapporteur on the project…………..

 

You can download the report here – Sea-Fisheries Protection Report EN

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