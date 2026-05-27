Preventing youth crime is a key priority – Minister Collins during Letterkenny visit

The Minister of State at the Department of Justice says preventing young people from becoming involved in crime remains a key priority for the Government.

During a visit to Letterkenny this morning, Minister Niall Collins met with the Foróige Youth Diversion Programme.

The initiative works with young people who are involved, or at risk of becoming involved, in crime or anti-social behaviour, with the aim of steering them away from offending.

Minister Collins says there is a particular focus in Donegal on road traffic offences involving young people: