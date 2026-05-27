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Summer ferry timetables resuming this week on Swilly and Lough Foyle Routes

The Swilly Ferry, linking Rathmullan and Buncrana, and the Lough Foyle Ferry, connecting Greencastle and Magilligan, will return to full summer service from Friday.

Both services will operate seven days a week until mid-September, providing an alternative cross-water route for motorists, cyclists and foot passengers.

The ferry crossings are widely used during the summer months and are seen as an important boost for tourism, local businesses and regional connectivity across Lough Swilly and Lough Foyle.

Full timetable details, sailing updates and fare information are available from the ferry operators’ websites at www.loughfoyleferry.com  and www.swillyferry.com.
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