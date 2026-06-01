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Comortas Peile na Gaeltachta: Final day wrap up and reaction as Donegal clubs do clean sweep

CLG Cill Chartha hosted a very successful All-Ireland Comortas Peile na Gaeltachta over the bank holiday weekend with Donegal clubs getting their hands on all the silverware available.

Naomh Columba were the first Donegal team to win their section as they won the Intermediate Ladies title yesterday.

This morning, Kilcar Ladies won their first ever Junior Gaeltacht Championship thanks to a 2-05 to 1-06 victory over Clann na Gael.

Termon continued the clean sweep of ladies titles as they won the Senior Ladies competition – the Burn Road side defeated Clare Galway 1-10 to 0-10.

Fanad Gaels came from 2-08 to 0-04 behind at half-time to overcome Turmakeady of Mayo 2-18 to 3-09 to win the Junior Men’s title.

Finally, in the Senior Men’s Final this evening, Gaoth Dobhair overcame a stern challenge from Wolfe Tones by 2-13 to 1-09.

Ciaran Cannon has a full wrap up of the day’s action in Kilcar…

 

Here’s Kilcar Ladies goalkeeper Fiona McGinley after they lifted the Junior Ladies’ trophy…

 

Fiona McGinley

Johnny McCafferty took over as manager of Termon at the beginning of the year.

Ciaran spoke to Johnny after getting over the line in the Senior Ladies Final…

 

Johnny McCafferty

The experienced Michael Sweeney had a huge impact for Fanad Gaels in their comeback win in the Junior Men’s Final…

 

Michael Sweeney

And here’s Gaoth Dobhair manager Ronan MacNiallais after they claimed the Senior Men’s title by winning four games in four days…

 

Ronan MacNiallais

 

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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