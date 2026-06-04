The Greg Hughes Show |Thursday| 04/06/2026

Today we tackle the widespread frustration over the GAA’s decision to leave Donegal fans in the dark this weekend, look closely at what the new IS465 technical guidelines mean for homeowners, and fix our recycling habits.

Inside Today’s Episode:

📺 Left in the Dark (Opening Op-Ed): Greg kicks off the show with a passionate opening commentary condemning the decision to leave Donegal’s upcoming clash against Cork completely off our television screens. Why are loyal fans being forced to miss out on the championship action?

🗞️ The Morning Press: We review the front pages of the local and national newspapers, tracking the top stories leading the day’s news agenda.

🏗️ Reflecting on the New IS465 Guidance: Following the highly anticipated release of the updated IS465 technical guidelines for the Defective Concrete Block crisis, Deputy Charles Ward (100% Redress) and Cllr Martin McDermott join Greg to share their analyzed reflections. They break down what these technical tweaks actually mean for affected families on the ground and whether the updates go far enough to deliver true remediation.

🏐 The GAA Blackout Debate: The broadcasting frustration deepens. Highland Radio Sports Editor Oisín Kelly and Cllr Jack Murray join Greg to discuss the baffling news that three massive matches in the next round of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship will receive absolutely no television or streaming coverage. We look at the growing disconnect between GAA headquarters and rural supporters who cannot travel across the country every weekend.

🟤 Are You Using Your Brown Bin Right?: We chat with a representative from MyWaste.ie for a much-needed reality check on our household waste. It turns out a huge percentage of households are still using their brown compost bins incorrectly—we find out what common items are secretly ruining the composting process.