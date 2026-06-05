Brilliant Browne McMonagle wins Epsom Oaks

Dylan Browne McMonagle has taken one of the biggest victories of his career winning the Epsom Oaks on Friday afternoon with a brilliant ride on the Joseph O’Brien trained Thundering On.

The Donegal Jockey guided the three year Philie from last to first in a stunning performance.

Having won the Irish St Ledger, it’s a second classic win for Dylan and a first English classic victory.

The McMonagle O’Brien partnership will be back with another opportunity in a classic on Saturday as James J Braddock is scheduled for the Epsom Derby.

WOW! Thundering On wins the Oaks! 😲 Have you EVER seen a horse still on the bridle at 1f and win the Betfred Oaks like that? pic.twitter.com/kUcfNMULt9 — ITV Racing (@itvracing) June 5, 2026