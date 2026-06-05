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The Boogie Bash

30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Brilliant Browne McMonagle wins Epsom Oaks

Dylan Browne McMonagle has taken one of the biggest victories of his career winning the Epsom Oaks on Friday afternoon with a brilliant ride on the Joseph O’Brien trained Thundering On.

The Donegal Jockey guided the three year Philie from last to first in a stunning performance.

Having won the Irish St Ledger, it’s a second classic win for Dylan and a first English classic victory.

The McMonagle O’Brien partnership will be back with another opportunity in a classic on Saturday as James J Braddock is scheduled for the Epsom Derby.

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Co. Donegal, Ireland

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