Brilliant Browne McMonagle wins Epsom Oaks

Dylan Browne McMonagle has taken one of the biggest victories of his career winning the Epsom Oaks on Friday afternoon with a brilliant ride on the Joseph O’Brien trained Thundering On.
The Donegal Jockey guided the three year Philie from last to first in a stunning performance.
Having won the Irish St Ledger, it’s a second classic win for Dylan and a first English classic victory.
The McMonagle O’Brien partnership will be back with another opportunity in a classic on Saturday as James J Braddock is scheduled for the Epsom Derby.
WOW! Thundering On wins the Oaks! 😲
Have you EVER seen a horse still on the bridle at 1f and win the Betfred Oaks like that? pic.twitter.com/kUcfNMULt9
— ITV Racing (@itvracing) June 5, 2026
Wow. Wow. Wow! 😱
𝐓𝐡𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐎𝐧 brilliantly wins the Betfred Oaks at Epsom 👑 pic.twitter.com/3ev8KpXbjH
— Racing TV (@RacingTV) June 5, 2026