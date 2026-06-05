Donegal v Cork – SOLD OUT

Donegal’s All Ireland Championship Round 2A clash with Cork will be a sell out.

Donegal GAA confirmed on Friday morning that the game in Ballybofey on Saturday 13th June is sold out.

The tie is the first game to be played at MacCumhaill in over a year due to pitch surfacing and redevelopment work, and with no tv or streaming coverage, the Donegal supporters have scooped up the tickets in huge numbers.

If your not one of the 16,600 spectators that will be there on the day, you can tune to Highland Radio for full match coverage with our build up starting at 2.30pm on Saturday 13th June, in association with Highland Motors Letterkenny.