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No Creighton or Lancia for Donegal Rally

Plans to run a Lancia Ypsilon Rally2 on the Irish rallying roads have been put on hold.

A deal could not be finalised in time to get William Creighton into the car for the Wilton Recycling Donegal International Rally later this month.

The Donegal Motor Club confirmed the entry was pulled this week.

It is hoped a Lancia car will be seen competing on Irish stages in the not-too-distant future.

Creighton’s regular navigator will be taking on the Donegal Raly sitting alongside Kris Meeke in a Toyota Yaris Rally 2.

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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