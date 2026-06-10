The Greg Hughes Show | Wednesday | 10/06/2026

A morning packed with crucial discussions on local community safety, an exclusive inside look at a historic sporting farewell, and the final call for public input on one of Donegal’s greatest natural gems.

Inside Today’s Episode:

🗞️ The Morning Press: We begin with our daily scan of the front pages as the national and local papers hit the shelves.

🦌 Future of Glenveagh National Park: Dr Emmitt Johnstone, Regional Manager of Glenveagh National Park, joins Greg live in studio. He outlines the public’s final chance to have their say on the critical Visitor Experience Development and Management Plan, while addressing ongoing staff shortages and what they mean for the overall visitor experience this season.

🥊 Katie Taylor’s Croke Park Farewell: We bring you an exclusive chat straight from the tour bus of boxing legend Katie Taylor ahead of her massive final fight in Croke Park this September. We also catch up with Donegal man Paddy Doherty, who holds the historic distinction of being the last Irish person to fight in the iconic stadium.

🚖 Illegal Taxis & Regulatory Red Tape: Solicitor Frank Murphy joins the show after representing three individuals in the Buncrana area who were found to be illegally operating a taxi service. He explains why a lack of local transport options, mixed with excessive regulatory red tape from the regulator, is fueling the problem.

🏫 Community & Education: Concerned parent Claire McGroarty issues an urgent plea to the powers that be. She highlights growing safety anxieties surrounding chaotic traffic and speed at Frosses National School, demanding immediate intervention before an accident happens.

🌱 Lifestyle & Gardening: Paul McLoughlin is back in studio to add some color to your Wednesday. He talks all things seasonal gardening and opens up the phone lines to solve our listeners’ burning green-thumb dilemmas.

🎧 Stream the full Wednesday broadcast and listen back here: