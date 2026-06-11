English pulls out of Diamond League 800 in Oslo

Mark English’s latest outing in the Diamond League ended in frustration on Wednesday evening in Oslo, Norway.

The Finn Valley man was forced to pull up before the finish of the 800m and did not complete the race.

The reason for Mark pulling out is still unknown.

US teenager Cooper Lutkenhaus claimed his second Diamond League 800m win in four days with a narrow victory.

Also at the event was Andrew Coscoran who lined up in the prestigious men’s Dream Mile, but had to settle for eighth place while Orla Comerford produced another standout performance claiming victory in the women’s para 100m.

Fellow Irish sprinter Lana Sutton narrowly missed out on a podium finish, crossing the line fourth.