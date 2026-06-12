Same again for Donegal ahead of Cork meeting

Donegal have released their panel for Saturday’s All Ireland Championship Round 2A clash with Cork in Ballybofey.
The first fifteen named is the same which lined out from the opening whistle in the victory over Kerry in Killarney.
Donegal have released their panel for Saturday’s All Ireland Championship Round 2A clash with Cork in Ballybofey.
The first fifteen named is the same which lined out from the opening whistle in the victory over Kerry in Killarney.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland