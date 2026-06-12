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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Same again for Donegal ahead of Cork meeting

Donegal have released their panel for Saturday’s All Ireland Championship Round 2A clash with Cork in Ballybofey.

The first fifteen named is the same which lined out from the opening whistle in the victory over Kerry in Killarney.

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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