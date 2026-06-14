Donegal Rally Preview Special with Donall Barrett & Brian Boyle

The Wilton Recycling Donegal International Rally takes place next weekend and it’s teed up to be one of the best with a world class quality field and the best of the Irish set to take on what is view as the best rally in the country if not in Europe.

So much so that five time World Rally Championship winner Kris Meeke will look to conquer the three day event as will current WRC Irish star driver Josh McErlean.

Both will have to contend with Derry man Callum Devine who is chasing an unprecedented four in a row outright wins.

Oisin Kelly has been looking at the main players, the stages ahead and takes a visit or two down memory lane with two former winning International and Modified navigators.

Joining Oisin in studio this week was Donall Barrett – three in a row winner with Manus Kelly and Brian Boyle, 2014 winner alongside Declan Boyle.

Part 1

Part 2