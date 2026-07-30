Energy minister stresses the importance of the North-South Interconnector

A large-scale energy project linking the North and the South could save households 120 euro a year in electricity bills, according to the Energy Minister.

The North-South Interconnector would see high-voltage power lines carrying electricity across the border, starting at a substation in Turleenan, Co Tyrone, and then running through counties Armagh, Monaghan, and Cavan, finishing at a substation at Woodland, County Meath.

It’s one of three energy projects designated as critical infrastructure last week, along with a 110kv project in Letterkenny.

Energy Minister Darragh O’Brien says it’s vital the project is completed……………..