Cabinet approves DCB scheme for social homes with Oireachtas resolutions expected in September

It’s been confirmed that the government has approved a remediation scheme for social homes affected by defective blocks.

Cabinet approved the scheme last week, and Minister James Browne will now bring resolutions before the Dail and Seanad next month.

The Department of Housing says Section 36 of the current DCB remediation act allows the Government to make a scheme to apply to social homes owned by designated local authorities and approved housing bodies.

In a statement to Highland Radio News, the Department of Housing and Local Government confirms that on Wednesday of last week, July 22nd, the Government approved a draft Defective Concrete Blocks Social Homes Scheme and authorised Minister James Browne to arrange for the moving of a motion for a Resolution in each House of the Oireachtas, approving the draft scheme.

Once this process is completed in the Oireachtas a Government Order will be sought to give effect to the Scheme, with that process is expected to take place in September of this year.

Last year, it was estimated that over 1,500 council houses are affected by defective blocks, with more than 80 properties currently lying empty.

Some are in such a bad state of deterioration that the council has begun a programme of temporary repairs pending a proper scheme.

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Department statement in full –

The DCB Grant Scheme, provides grants to help those whose dwellings are affected by defective concrete blocks to remediate their homes, is underpinned by the Remediation of Dwellings Damaged by the Use of Defective Concrete Blocks Act 2022.

Section 36 of the Act allows the Government to make a scheme to apply to social homes owned by designated local authorities and approved housing bodies affected by defective concrete blocks.

On July 22nd 2026 the Government approved a draft Defective Concrete Blocks Social Homes Scheme and authorised the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage to arrange for the moving of a motion for a Resolution in each House of the Oireachtas, approving the draft Defective Concrete Blocks Social Homes Scheme. Once this process is completed in the Oireachtas a Government Order will be sought to give effect to the Scheme. This process is expected to take place in September 2026.