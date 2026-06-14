McCrossan supports amendments to new justice bill

A west Tyrone MLA has spoken in support of several road safety amendments included in the Justice Bill making its way through the NI Assembly.

The amendments would see checkpoints implemented for drug testing on roads by PSNI officers.

SDLP member Daniel McCrossan said this would allow for early intervention and that is something the Police and Campaigners have long advocated for.

He added that this will also provide a deterrent for road users who would otherwise drive under the influence of drugs.

Throughout his contribution Mr McCrossan raised the case of Enda Dolan a young Omagh man who was killed by a man under the influence of alcohol and drugs when he was making his way back to his student accommodation in Belfast to highlight the significance of supporting these amendments.

A further clause he supported would allow for the seizure of vehicles such as E-Scooters without prior warning.

Mr McCrossan stated while not as prominent an issue as in urban centres, the vehicles are still causing issue in west Tyrone, and he called for a campaign to raise awareness of road safety for young people:

*******

(Full contribution)