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The Boogie Bash

30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Donegal v Dublin fixed for Croke Park

Donegal’s All Ireland Championship Round 3 clash with Dublin has been fixed for Croke Park next Sunday 21st June at 1.15pm.

Dublin Manager Ger Brennan was adamant after the win over Cavan on Sunday that should they get a home tie they would take it away from Croke Park to the Whitehall venue but after lengthy discussions the decision was made to put the game at Croker.

Monaghan versus Westmeath is also on Sunday at 4 pm in Clones while the tie of the round will be in Killarney on Saturday 20th with Kerry hosting Armagh at 4pm

Mayo against Meath in Castlebar is also on Saturday at 6.15pm.

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Co. Donegal, Ireland

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