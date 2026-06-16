The Greg Hughes Show | Tuesday | 16/06/2026

Today we hear a terrifying warning about vitamin overdosing, discuss the painful erosion of services in rural Donegal, raise critical road safety concerns, look ahead to a massive policing operation, and finish with a brilliant live studio session from a social media phenomenon.
Inside Today’s Episode:
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🗞️ The Morning Press: We kick off the program by reviewing the front pages of the local and national newspapers to see what stories are driving the conversation today.
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💊 The Hidden Danger of Vitamin Overdosing: Derry woman Bernie Quigley joins Greg to share a startling health warning. After experiencing concerning symptoms, medical tests revealed she had developed dangerously high, toxic levels of Vitamin B12 in her system. She shares her story to raise awareness about the unregulated consumption of high-dose supplements.
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🏫 The Loss of Doochary National School: Councillor Micheál Mac Giolla Easbuig voices his deep anger and sadness over the closure of the National School in Doochary. He argues that this is just the latest vital asset to be stripped away from the locality, highlighting a devastating trend of rural depopulation and service cuts across West Donegal.
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🛣️ Raphoe to Convoy Road Safety Appeal: Local listener Kenneth contacts the show following a recent road traffic collision on the Raphoe to Convoy road. He explains how the crash heavily underscores long-standing community anxieties regarding this stretch of road and reiterates the urgent need for structural safety improvements before more lives are endangered.
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🚓 Community Garda Information & Rally Policing: Garda Sergeant Eunan Walsh is live in studio with our weekly community crime and witness appeals. Crucially, he also breaks down the scale of the massive, high-visibility policing operation being deployed across the county for this weekend’s highly anticipated Donegal International Rally, issuing a stern warning regarding road safety and anti-social behavior.
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🎸 Live Music with ‘Gig in a Gaff’: We close out the morning on a high note with Aaron, Ciarán, and Matthew, the brains behind the massively viral music initiative Gig in a Gaff. They chat about how they came up with the novel concept of bringing full-scale concerts directly into ordinary living rooms and kitchens, before treating us to a fantastic live performance in the studio.
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