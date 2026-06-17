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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

198 people failed to show up for driving tests in Donegal in 2025

Almost 200 learner drivers did not show up for tests in Donegal last year.

The figure is contained in an analysis of test statistics and waiting times across the state’s 57 test centres, three of which are in Donegal.

Learner drivers in Raheny in North Dublin are waiting the longest for a driving test, it has been revealed.

Figures released to the Irish Times show people in Dublin’s Raheny are waiting at least six months before being ‘invited to apply’ for a test, where they then face further waits of over a month.

Louth has delays of over four months in its Drogheda branch, while learner drivers in Cavan, Monaghan, Longford and Buncrana are all waiting more than three months.

Buncrana’s wait time is 14 weeks, while Letterkenny’s is 11.

Although the government has committed to getting wait times down to 10 weeks just 35% of test centres have achieved that goal, including Donegal Town and Sligo.

Meanwhile, the number of no-shows for tests across Donegal’s three centres last year was 198.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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