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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

51st Donegal Sports Star Awards AGM

The Donegal Sports Star Awards committee held its Annual General Meeting in the Mount Errigal Hotel on Monday evening.

It was an opportunity to reflect back on a hugely successful 50th anniversary function last January which was attended by over 600 people where the special guest was former Republic of Ireland manager Brian Kerr.

In her address Chairperson Grace Boyle thanked the committee members for their hard work and expertise throughout a very busy 2025. She also thanked Donegal County Council for their continued sponsorship of the event. “ I also want to acknowledge Terry McEniff and the staff at the Mount Errigal Hotel for the professional manner in which they planned and catered for the huge numbers that attended our function” Ms Boyle said.

The Committee also took a moment to remember their long time Secretary May Logue who sadly passed away just a month before the Awards Banquet. There is only one change to the Officer Board with Neil Martin taking over as Secretary.

All the main officers were returned unanimously during Tuesday’s evening’s AGM. The Donegal Sports Star Awards committee for 2026 includes Grace Boyle (Chairperson), Paul Callaghan (Vice- Chairperson), Neil Martin (Secretary), Paul McDaid (Assistant-Secretary), Patrick McLaughlin and Bartley McGlynn (Joint Treasurers), Declan Kerr (Media Officer) and committee members Alma Kavanagh, Nancy McNamee, Paula McGarvey, Patsy McGonagle, Daire Bonnar, Emer Gallagher and Darran Nash. Fr. Michael Sweeney is the Honorary President.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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