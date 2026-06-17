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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Assembly told certainty must be returned to staff and patients at SWAH in Enniskillen

A report from the North’s Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority is calling for better information for people regarding the ongoing suspension of emergency surgery from South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen.

Emergency general surgery was withdrawn from the hospital three years ago, with people in Omagh, Enniskillen, and surrounding areas being referred to Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry.

The issue was raised in the Assembly this week by Fermanagh South Tyrone MLA Jemma Dolan.

She says the RQIA report must be acted on immediately………….

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Co. Donegal, Ireland

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