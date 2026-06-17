Cope hopeful Givinostat will be available ‘within weeks’

A Donegal TD says some of the corporation tax taken from pharmaceutical companies should be ringfenced to cover the costs of expensive drugs for rare diseases.

Deputy Pat The Cope Gallagher was speaking after it was confirmed that the drug Givinostat has been approved by senior HSE leadership, and the issue of managed access is now being considered by a team of clinicians.

The drug is required by children with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, with Deputy Gallagher highlighting the cases of the O’Sullivan brothers from Ballybofey, and Aaron Langan from Laghey.

Following a cross party campaign in the county, Deputy Gallagher is hopeful there can be progress within weeks……….