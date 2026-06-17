Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Cope hopeful Givinostat will be available ‘within weeks’

A Donegal TD says some of the corporation tax taken from pharmaceutical companies should be ringfenced to cover the costs of expensive drugs for rare diseases.

Deputy Pat The Cope Gallagher was speaking after it was confirmed that the drug Givinostat has been approved by senior HSE leadership, and the issue of managed access is now being considered by a team of clinicians.

The drug is required by children with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, with Deputy Gallagher highlighting the cases of the O’Sullivan brothers from Ballybofey, and Aaron Langan from Laghey.

Following a cross party campaign in the county, Deputy Gallagher is hopeful there can be progress within weeks……….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Little Angels Architect Awards
News, Top Stories

Little Angels School building wins public choice award at the Irish Architectural Awards

17 June 2026
Givinostat
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cope hopeful Givinostat will be available ‘within weeks’

17 June 2026
RSA-Logo
News, Top Stories

198 people failed to show up for driving tests in Donegal in 2025

17 June 2026
EPA Cover
News, Audio, Top Stories

EPA says water quality remains unsatisfactory in many areas

17 June 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Little Angels Architect Awards
News, Top Stories

Little Angels School building wins public choice award at the Irish Architectural Awards

17 June 2026
Givinostat
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cope hopeful Givinostat will be available ‘within weeks’

17 June 2026
RSA-Logo
News, Top Stories

198 people failed to show up for driving tests in Donegal in 2025

17 June 2026
EPA Cover
News, Audio, Top Stories

EPA says water quality remains unsatisfactory in many areas

17 June 2026
leinster house
News, Audio, Top Stories

Creeslough families to brief TDs and senators in Leinster House today

17 June 2026
SWAH Enniskillen
News, Audio, Top Stories

Assembly told certainty must be returned to staff and patients at SWAH in Enniskillen

17 June 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube