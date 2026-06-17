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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

EPA says water quality remains unsatisfactory in many areas

Water quality remains unsatisfactory in many areas, with little overall improvement recorded last year, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

It says excess nitrogen and phosphorus from agriculture and wastewater continue to damage rivers, lakes and coastal waters.

More than half of monitored rivers and lakes are in good condition, but progress is being offset by declines elsewhere.

A number of issues have been identified in Donegal, with more details in the report below.

Jenny Deacon, water program manager of the EPA wants faster action to reduce pollution and restore water quality………..

You can read the full report HERE

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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