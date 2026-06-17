Father and son charged in relation to Derry assault

A father and son have appeared at Derry Magistrate’s Court today charged in connection with what police are describing as a serious assault in the Lecky Road area when a man went over railings of the flyover.

Anthony Deery (61) and Ryan Deery (31) both of Circular Road in Derry appeared charged with inflicting grievious bodily harm with intent on a man on Monday last, June 15th.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail. He told the court that around 10.25am the alleged injured party was walking near the House on the Wells when he was approached by Ryan Deery, who he claims kicked him to the head.The alleged victim said he climbed on the railings of the flyover to try and get away when Anthony Deery was said to have approached carrying a spanner.

It was alleged that Anthony Deery suggested to ‘drop him on his head and break his legs’.The alleged victim said before he could jump he was assaulted by both Deerys before he slipped out of his jacket and went over the railings before being taken to the Strand Road PSNI station by a member of the public.

Both Deerys were arrested in the precints of the courthouse.

At interview both men gave police a prepared statement in which they said that they were walking to court when they saw a man with a knife approach them, and who then went over the railings to get away from them.

Bail for Ryan Deery was opposed due to risk of reoffending and interference with the course of justice. A police officer said it was claimed that when the alleged victim said he was going to report the incident Ryan Deery allegedly said ‘see what happens to your ma’s house’.

The officer added that Ryan Deery had tried to dispose of evidence before being arrested.Bail for Anthony Deery was opposed for fear of reoffending and the fact that he might encounter the alleged victim.

Defence solicitor Derwin Harvey said both defendants had supplied police with ‘consistent prepared statements’ that they had been approached by a drug addict armed with a knife. He said both defendants had tried to get the knife from the man who was on the railings of the flyover.

The solicitor said that the video of the incident was consistent with the defendants’ account.He added that Anthony Deery had claimed if he wanted to injure the man he could have simply have let him go.

Mr Harvey said that the injuries to the alleged victim were ‘very, very minor’ and described the case in general as being weak.

District Judge Suzanne Rice said this was a very serious offence and as regards Ryan Deery he had 11 previous breaches of bail and was currently on bail for 4 different cases including one of kidnapping. Bail was refused for Ryan Deery but Anthony Deery was granted bail on condition he has no contact with the alleged victim or any witnesses and that he does not enter where the man at the centre of the case lives. Both men will appear again on July 9th.