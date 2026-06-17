Hundreds Expected at Buncrana’s Children’s Charity’s First-Ever Summer Festival This Saturday

Buncrana, Co. Donegal – Hundreds of children and families from across Inishowen are expected to gather at Buncrana Shore Front this Saturday as Buncrana’s Children’s Charity hosts its first-ever Children’s Summer Festival.

Organised as part of the charity’s 10th Anniversary celebrations and in association with Feel Good Fortnight, the festival has been created to give something back to the children and families of Inishowen who have supported the charity throughout the past decade.

Taking place from 12pm to 4pm, the free community event promises a packed afternoon of fun, laughter and community spirit for children of all ages.

Among the attractions on the day will be giant bouncy castles, alpacas, balloon modelling, face painting, Boris the Magician, steampunk Trio, live entertainment from local groups, children’s games, the Inishowen Children’s Olympics, penalty shootout competitions, a hurley shootout, fitness exhibitions, a mini fashion show, arts and crafts activities and much more.

The festival area will extend from the Lighthouse area to the Shore Front car park, creating a vibrant family-friendly atmosphere along Buncrana’s waterfront.

Huge Community Effort

This major event has only been made possible through a tremendous team effort involving more than 30 volunteers, including members of Buncrana’s Children’s Charity Executive Committee, Youth Committee, shop volunteers and members of the charity’s volunteer panel.

Many of the facilitators, entertainers and activity providers are generously donating their time free of charge on a Saturday afternoon to help create a memorable day for local children and families.

Chairperson’s Message

Adrian McMyler, Chairperson of Buncrana’s Children’s Charity, said:

“We are expecting hundreds of children and families to join us on Saturday for what promises to be a fantastic community day. This is the first time we have organised a Children’s Summer Festival and it is our way of saying thank you to the community that has supported Buncrana’s Children’s Charity for the past ten years.

Our volunteers have worked tirelessly to make this happen and we are incredibly grateful to everyone who has given up their time to help create a special day for local children. Seeing children laughing, playing and making memories is exactly what our charity is all about.

While the event is completely free of charge, we would encourage anyone who can to support our donation buckets and raffle on the day so we can continue helping sick children and families throughout Inishowen.”

Festival Organiser’s Message

Festival Organiser Sharon McLaughlin said:

“Organising a brand-new festival is a huge undertaking, but the support we have received from volunteers, facilitators, sponsors and the wider community has been absolutely incredible.

Many of the people taking part are donating their free time simply because they want to help local children and support our charity. We are extremely grateful for that generosity.

We are expecting a busy event, so we ask people to bear with us. Everyone involved is a volunteer doing their very best for the community. Most importantly, we are looking forward to seeing lots of smiling faces and creating a fun, positive and welcoming atmosphere for every child who attends.”

Thank You to Our 10th Anniversary Sponsors

Buncrana’s Children’s Charity would like to sincerely thank all of the businesses and organisations who have supported the charity and helped make this special event possible:

M.R. Concrete

Simpson’s Bar & Restaurant

Halfway House

Duffy’s Pharmacy

Inishowen Gateway Hotel

UKR Recruitment

Shelly’s Childcare

Castleross construction

R. Duffy plant hire

Flanagans

Lynch Bros

AE Global

P McDaid Irish Pub New York

Brennans Pharmacy

Inish Eye Care

Caldwell construction

Donegal services

Coyle Coal

AVRAC Engineering

Their generosity and commitment to community spirit are greatly appreciated.

Special Thanks

The charity would also like to extend sincere thanks to An Garda Síochána, the Irish Red Cross and Donegal County Council for their support, guidance and assistance in helping ensure the event can be delivered safely and successfully.

Important Information for Families

Parents and guardians are reminded that all children must be fully supervised by an adult at all times. Buncrana’s Children’s Charity cannot accept responsibility for unattended children and will be strictly enforcing this policy in the interests of health and safety.

All vendors attending the shore front are independent operators and separate to the event, they are there at their own expense. Any purchases made with vendors are separate from Buncrana’s Children’s Charity.

Traffic and Parking Arrangements

Traffic management measures will be in place throughout the event.

Visitors are strongly encouraged to park away from the Shore Front and walk to the festival where possible. For health and safety reasons, attendees are asked not to block roads, entrances or exits. Access must be maintained for charity suppliers, first aid personnel and emergency services operating within the festival area.

Support the Charity

While admission to the festival is completely free, there will be donation buckets and a fundraising raffle on the day.

All funds raised will help Buncrana’s Children’s Charity continue its work supporting sick children and families across Inishowen.

Join Us This Saturday

Everyone is invited to come along and enjoy what promises to be a fun-filled afternoon of entertainment, activities and community spirit.

As Buncrana’s Children’s Charity celebrates ten years of helping local children, the organisation is looking forward to bringing families together for a day filled with happiness, laughter and positive vibes.

For the latest updates and event information, please visit the Buncrana’s Children’s Charity Facebook page.

We cannot wait to welcome you all to the Shore Front on Saturday and celebrate ten years of community spirit, kindness and support for local children.