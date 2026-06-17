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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

“I should have been safe in my workplace” – Creeslough tragedy survivor speaks of her need for answers

A survivor of the Cresslough tragedy has spoken of the guilt she feels, and her deep rooted desire for answers as she and others prepare to brief TDs and Senators about their call for a full public inquiry at a special meeting later today in Leinster House.

Christine Evans worked in the Deli at the Applegreen petrol station and shop in Creeslough ; the site of the 2022 explosion which killed 10 people.

Speaking on today’s Greg Hughes Show, Christine, who also lived in the apartments above the shop said she should have been safe in her home and her workplace, and the fact that she wasn’t has scarred her forever………….

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