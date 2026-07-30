60% increase in new dwellings in Donegal

There has been a 60% increase in the number of new dwellings completed in Donegal during the first half of this year compared with the same period last year.

New figures published today by the Central Statistics Office show that 433 new dwellings were completed in the county during the first six months of the year.

The CSO uses new connections to the electricity network as the basis for statistics on new dwelling completions.

That’s up from 270 dwellings completed during the same period in 2025.

The latest total also means that Donegal has already reached almost 57% of the 680 homes completed during the whole of last year.