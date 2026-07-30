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€20K Mega Summer Draw

Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

The Greg Hughes Show |Thursday| 30/07/2026

Today we address the ongoing campaign for truth following the Creeslough tragedy, contrasting economic realities across the country, local country music, and an incredible chance to win big in our cash giveaway.

Inside Today’s Episode:

🗞️ The Morning Press: We kick off the program with our daily review of the front pages, exploring the stark divide between stories of families struggling with the rising cost of living alongside reports of record corporate profits.

🕯️ Creeslough Families Meet the Taoiseach: Hugh Harper joins Greg to discuss yesterday’s high-stakes meeting between affected families and Taoiseach Micheál Martin at Government Buildings. Following their address to Oireachtas members, Hugh reflects on their delegation’s firm appeal for an independent, statutory public inquiry into the 2022 explosion to ensure complete transparency and accountability alongside ongoing legal investigations.

🎶 Charity Country Night in Dunlewey: Ciaran Roarty drops by to preview an incredible night of entertainment set for this coming Monday in Dunlewey. The major charity show will feature performances from legends of the Irish country music scene, including Daniel O’Donnell and Margo, all raising crucial funds for a great local cause.

🎸 Live Music from Boy M5: We are joined in-studio by local indie band Boy M5! The guys chat with Greg about their music journey and perform live ahead of their single launch gig at The Cottage Bar in Letterkenny this Sunday evening.

💼 Business Matters & Highland’s Big Summer Cash Draw:

  • Local Business Focus: Chris Ashmore is in-studio with the latest local commercial news and a preview of this week’s Business Matters podcast.

  • €20,000 Up for Grabs: Highland Radio CEO Sean Quinn drops by to officially launch the Highland Radio Big Summer Cash Draw! Sean breaks down how listeners can get involved and stand a chance to win a life-changing €20,000.

🎧 Listen to the full episode and stay ahead of the local news:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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