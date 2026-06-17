The Greg Hughes Podcast | Ep 25: Garry Jennings: The Crash, The Recovery, The Return

In this episode, we sit down with rally legend Garry Jennings for a conversation that is as harrowing as it is inspiring. After a horror crash at the 2025 Cavan Stages Rally left him fighting for his life, Garry’s future in the sport—and his future, period—was hanging in the balance.
Today, he joins us to share the story of his survival. We discuss the crash, his experience of “serenity” while trapped in the wreckage, and the gruelling physical and emotional road to recovery that followed. From being told he might never drive again to defying medical odds to compete in this year’s Donegal International Rally, Garry’s journey is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit.
Key Topics Discussed:
-
The Incident: A candid look back at the May 2025 crash at the Cavan Stages Rally, including the moments leading up to the accident and the life-saving intervention by fellow competitors.
-
The “Serenity” of Survival: Garry opens up about the surreal mental state he experienced while trapped in the vehicle before being brought back to consciousness.
-
Road to Recovery: The immense physical challenge of overcoming life-threatening injuries and the vital importance of the rehabilitation process.
-
The Mental Toll: How Garry navigated the emotional aftermath of the accident and the psychological battle to get back behind the wheel.
-
Looking Forward: His return to the rally circuit and what it means to be lining up at the start line of this year’s Donegal International Rally after such a life-altering event.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download