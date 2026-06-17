The Greg Hughes Podcast | Ep 25: Garry Jennings: The Crash, The Recovery, The Return

In this episode, we sit down with rally legend Garry Jennings for a conversation that is as harrowing as it is inspiring. After a horror crash at the 2025 Cavan Stages Rally left him fighting for his life, Garry’s future in the sport—and his future, period—was hanging in the balance.

Today, he joins us to share the story of his survival. We discuss the crash, his experience of “serenity” while trapped in the wreckage, and the gruelling physical and emotional road to recovery that followed. From being told he might never drive again to defying medical odds to compete in this year’s Donegal International Rally, Garry’s journey is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit.

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