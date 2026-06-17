The Greg Hughes Show | Wednesday | 17/06/2026

Today we bring you a highly charged legislative debate on abortion laws, an emotional update from the Creeslough families on their journey to Dublin, a major protest within the Donegal legal sector, and a massive breakthrough for a local family battling a rare illness.

Inside Today’s Episode:

🗞️ The Morning Press: We open the morning with our signature look at the front pages of the local and national newspapers, tracking the top stories shaping the news agenda.

⚖️ The Three-Day Abortion Reflection Period Debate: Ahead of a crucial Dáil vote, Sinn Féin Health Spokesperson David Cullinane and Mary T. Sweeney of Pro-Life Donegal join Greg for a heated head-to-head debate. They lock horns over Sinn Féin’s legislative proposals to completely remove the mandatory three-day waiting period currently required for an abortion in Ireland.

🕯️ The Journey for a Creeslough Public Inquiry: Hugh Harper and Christine Evans drop into the studio live on their way to Dublin. They discuss their high-profile trip to meet national public representatives as they ramp up their relentless campaign demanding a full, independent public inquiry into the Creeslough tragedy.

💼 Solicitors Strike Over Legal Aid Pay: Well-known Donegal solicitor Rory O’Brien joins the show to explain a unprecedented move in the local justice system. He breaks down why Donegal solicitors are joining colleagues nationwide in withdrawing key court and legal aid services today, protesting decades of stagnant state pay rates.