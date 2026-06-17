Ward to bring ‘important’ DCB motion before the Dail

Donegal TD Charles Ward has confirmed he intends bringing a motion before the Dail next week following the recent changes to the IS 465 standard.

The 100% Redress Party representative says before the motion is moved, he’s organising a a briefing so that TDs can hear directly from scientific experts.

He’s also welcoming the introduction of side by side remediation in certain cases, saying the first approval has already come through.

Deputy Ward says he deliberately took time before commenting publicly, because with defective concrete, the detail matters.

He says what matters is not just what’s written in a document, but how it is interpreted and applied……….

Statement in full –

Today I welcome the Expansion in Side-by-Side for Option 1 for Homeowners with

Disabilities.

Side-by-side will now be allowed for homeowners who accepted Option 1 under the

Defective Concrete Scheme, where sufficient space exists on their site, and a disability as

defined under Section 2 of the Disability Act 2005.

The clarification reflects an important widening of understanding in relation to disability

under the Act, regarding physical, mental, and intellectual needs.

And particularly where homes had previously been adapted to meet their needs.

We now know of at least one constituent who has been approved for a side-by-side.

I would also like to thank Anthony Walsh for his engagement on the matter.

I wanted to give homeowners a quick update on the work happening behind the scenes

regarding I.S. 465:2026.

I deliberately took time before commenting publicly in detail because with defective

concrete, the detail matters. What matters is not just what’s written in a document, but how

it is interpreted, applied, and what it means for families trying to secure remediation.

Over recent weeks I’ve been studying the revised standard carefully, reviewing

engineering reports, seeking professional advice, and listening to the concerns

homeowners continue to raise.

Some of those concerns are serious — particularly around transparency, consistency,

interpretation of the science, and how uncertainty is communicated to homeowners.

I welcome scientific progress and ongoing research, but I believe these issues must be

properly scrutinised because the consequences for homeowners are enormous.

Next Wednesday I will bring an important motion before the Dáil, and beforehand I have

organised a briefing so that TDs will hear directly from experts during a scientific

presentation in Leinster House.

I also want homeowners to know that a huge amount of work happens behind the scenes

every week. Motions matter. Parliamentary questions matter. Sustained pressure and

scrutiny are what force systems to improve.

Since being elected, we have fought for every amendment, every improvement to the

scheme, and every individual case progressed through constituency work.

This issue is personal for many of us. We are continuing to scrutinise every aspect of this

crisis carefully and seriously.

I’ll share more details early next week on the motion, the scientific presentation, and how

homeowners can follow the debate live.