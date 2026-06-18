The Greg Hughes Show |Thursday| 18/06/2026

Today we bring you a devastating update on the future of one of Donegal’s flagship music festivals, upcoming changes to local urban speed limits, and an extensive, multi-agency preview of the logistics and sports action ahead of this weekend’s Donegal International Rally.

Inside Today’s Episode:

🗞️ The Morning Press: We open the broadcast with a review of the front pages, tracking the leading national and regional headlines driving the day’s conversation.

🚗 Public Consultation on Urban Speed Limits: Cllr. Paul Canning, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, joins the show to discuss major proposed changes to urban speed limits across the county. With the public consultation window officially opening this coming Monday, he outlines what areas will be impacted and heavily encourages the public to engage and submit their feedback.

🎸 Devastating Blow for the Rory Gallagher Festival: In a shocking development for the local music scene, festival founder and organizer Barry O’Neill reveals that the globally renowned Rory Gallagher International Tribute Festival in Ballyshannon will not go ahead next year. He opens up about the catastrophic fallout from the sudden collapse and liquidation of ticketing platform Tickets.ie, which has left the volunteer-led, non-profit festival hundreds of thousands of euro in debt and fighting for its survival.

🏁 The Donegal International Rally — Sports & Driver Preview: Excitement is reaching a fever pitch across the northwest. Our Sports Editor Oisín Kelly, Chairman of the Donegal Motor Club Brian Brogan, and Clerk of the Course Eamonn McGee dive deep into the competitive side of this weekend’s event. They map out the grueling stages for 2026 and debate who is tipped to top the podium.